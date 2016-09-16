Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation Takes On Go Ape Zip Line & Treetop Adventure

Through the *jk livin *program, currently in its third year at Roosevelt, students are encouraged to make positive life choices to improve their physical and mental health through exercise, teamwork, gratitude, nutrition and community service. The Go Ape Adventure Course is one of several events hosted for Roosevelt through their partnership with the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation.

Redskins' alumnus and two-time Super Bowl champion Gary Clark, who encouraged students safely from the canopy ground, spent the afternoon cheering and high fiving each teens as they made it to the bottom of the zip line, and provided words of encouragement before heading out on the course.

"[When students started there was] a little fear of the unknown, but as they figured out what they were doing they became comfortable with it and relaxed," Clark said. "Now they don't want to leave, they want to stay and stay and stay. They came together as a group which was awesome."

In addition to teamwork, a large part of completing the course successfully was maintaining a positive attitude. Treasure Henderson, a senior at Roosevelt, saw the impact of attitude between her classmates during the afternoon. "I feel like you can motivate your peers or anyone else if you encourage them to do their best, especially if they are feeling like they can't make things possible."