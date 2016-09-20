News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation Teams Up With FedEx For Annual Redskins Read Event

Sep 20, 2016 at 06:09 AM
The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and FedEx on Monday hosted a Redskins Read FedEx Special Delivery event at Bancroft Elementary School.

While some Redskins players spent their off day studying their playbook in preparation for Sunday's game against the New York Giants, two Redskins rookies spent the afternoon studying a different kind of playbook  as the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation teamed up with FedEx to host the annual Redskins Read FedEx Special Delivery event on Monday at Bancroft Elementary School in Washington, D.C.

Bancroft was one of 117 schools selected throughout the D.C. Metro area to participate in the 2016-2017 Redskins Read Program, an incentive-based program aimed at providing a supplemental classroom tool known as the 'Redskins Read Playbook' for 4th and 5th grade students focusing on reading, writing and vocabulary.

Defensive end Anthony Lanier, II and offensive tackle Isaiah Williams surprised the six classrooms of 4th and 5th grade students at Bancroft to launch the 2016 – 2017 Redskins Read Program. As Lanier and Williams were introduced, the cheers from students could be felt throughout the school.

"The energy inside the cafeteria was very impressive," said Bancroft principal Arthur Mola. "I know how loud they can get. I think upon seeing the athletes walk in to the cafeteria – that was really awesome the way they acknowledged them when they walked in."

To highlight some of the different ways that reading can be fun, each class selected one student representative to compete in a dance competition, with volunteers from FedEx assisting in judging. The two students with the top scores won the opportunity for Lanier or Williams to read to their class alongside FedEx volunteers.

"The kids were awesome," said Williams. "They're always excited, so it was good to come and make some kids' days. Being able to hang out with them, those are stories they are going to have for years, so I'm just glad to be in a position to do it. I'm just thankful and grateful for it."

After the pep rally, FedEx volunteers helped deliver each participating student with their individual copy of the Redskins Read Playbook, as well as new books to add to the classroom libraries.

"I always grew up to give back," said Williams. "No matter what you are doing in life, you should always give back. 'The rope over the fence' is what we used to say, and I just jumped on it. It's something I want to be a part of."

They both stressed that giving back to the community was very important to them, especially since they didn't have players giving back to the community when they were young children.

"It was always a dream to meet a celebrity who would either come to your school or come to your camp and be a leader," said Lanier. "But it never really happened."

Both Lanier and Williams emphasized wanting to do plenty more community events in the future.

"I was honored to be that person," said Lanier on volunteering. "The [kids] realize who you are and they look up to you; you have such a big influence on them. It means a lot to be out there with them."

To learn more about the Redskins Read Program, as well as see the full list of participating schools, visit www.redskins.com/redskinsread.

