Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation To Host "Recess With The Redskins Powered By United Way"

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation (WRCF) and United Way of the National Capital Area (United Way NCA) will host more than 800 elementary school students for "Recess with the Redskins Powered by United Way" on Friday, April 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Prince George's Sport and Learning Complex in Landover, Md.

In August of 2012, United Way NCA was awarded the Carol M. White Physical Education (P.E.P.) Grant, enabling the expansion of their Fun, Fly & Fit exercise program into 16 Prince George's County public elementary schools year-round for three years.

As supporting partners of the grant, WRCF and United Way NCA will team up to host "Recess with the Redskins Powered by United Way" to celebrate the success of the Fun, Fly & Fit program's third year.

Redskins players, including fullback Darrel Young,Fun, Fly & Fit coaches and United Way NCA volunteers will lead students through 16 exercise stations, including Redskins Play 60 activities, bear crawl basketball, a hurdle relay and an obstacle course.

Students from the following Prince George's County elementary schools are scheduled to attend:

Allenwood Elementary School

Clinton Grove Elementary School

Concord Elementary School

Cora Rice Elementary School

Doswell Elementary School

Francis Scott Key Elementary School

Hollywood Elementary School

James McHenry Elementary School

John Bayne Elementary School

Lake Arbor Elementary School

Longfields Elementary School

Melwood Elementary School

Mattaponi Elementary School

Rosaryville Elementary School

Skyline Elementary School

Waldon Woods Elementary School At the conclusion of the event, each participating student will receive a free health and wellness bag, including items such as water bottles, Redskins prizes and other items to help promote a healthy lifestyle.

For more information on United Way NCA, the Fun, Fly & Fit program or the United Way NCA P.E.P. Grant, visit www.unitedwaynca.org, www.funflyfit.org or follow the organization on Twitter @UWNCA.

For more information on the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation's programs and events or to donate, visit www.redskins.com/community or follow the Foundation on Twitter at @RedskinsCR.

