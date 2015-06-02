WASHINGTON REDSKINS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION TO REWARD DRAFT DAY DASH CHALLENGE WINNERS STEUART WELLER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND KABOOM! WITH $10,000

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation (WRCF) will honor both Steuart Weller Elementary School and KaBOOM! with a check for $10,000 each as the winners of the Draft Day Dash school challenge and Draft Day Dash corporate team community challenge (respectively) on Tuesday, June 2 at the school in Ashburn, Va.

Current Redskins players Alfred Morris, Nick Sundberg, Tress Way, Jackson Jeffcoat and Darrel Young will be in attendance to congratulate students on being the champions.

Media availability will take place at 1:45 p.m. prior to the start of the assembly. Following the check presentations, students will participate in HOPSports activities to promote the Play 60 messaging.

The Washington Redskins Draft Day Dash presented by the Great American Milk Drive took place at FedExField on Saturday, May 2. In an effort to strengthen community involvement, the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation launched two competitions to further promote health and wellness within area schools and businesses. The Redskins School Team Challenge was established to reward the school with the most registered runners – including parents, administrators, teachers and students.

The Corporate Team Community Challenge was open to all local businesses and non-profits, with the team with the most 5K participants also set to receive a $10,000 donation in their name to a charity of their choice.

A portion of proceeds from the Draft Day Dash presented by the Great American Milk Drive benefitted the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, whose mission is to make a positive impact on youth development in the greater Washington, D.C. area, focusing on health and wellness, education and community outreach. The Draft Day Dash is one of many events that demonstrate the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation's commitment to ensuring Redskins fans of all ages stay active and take steps to combat childhood obesity.

For more information on the 2015 Draft Day Dash presented by the Great American Milk Drive, visit http://www.redskins.com/community/draft-day-dash.html.