News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation To Reward Draft Day Dash Challenge Winners

Jun 02, 2015 at 03:10 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

WASHINGTON REDSKINS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION TO REWARD DRAFT DAY DASH CHALLENGE WINNERS STEUART WELLER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND KABOOM! WITH $10,000

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation (WRCF) will honor both Steuart Weller Elementary School and KaBOOM! with a check for $10,000 each as the winners of the Draft Day Dash school challenge and Draft Day Dash corporate team community challenge (respectively) on Tuesday, June 2 at the school in Ashburn, Va.

Current Redskins players Alfred Morris, Nick Sundberg, Tress Way, Jackson Jeffcoat and Darrel Young will be in attendance to congratulate students on being the champions.

Media availability will take place at 1:45 p.m. prior to the start of the assembly. Following the check presentations, students will participate in HOPSports activities to promote the Play 60 messaging.

The Washington Redskins Draft Day Dash presented by the Great American Milk Drive took place at FedExField on Saturday, May 2. In an effort to strengthen community involvement, the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation launched two competitions to further promote health and wellness within area schools and businesses. The Redskins School Team Challenge was established to reward the school with the most registered runners – including parents, administrators, teachers and students.

The Corporate Team Community Challenge was open to all local businesses and non-profits, with the team with the most 5K participants also set to receive a $10,000 donation in their name to a charity of their choice.

A portion of proceeds from the Draft Day Dash presented by the Great American Milk Drive benefitted the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, whose mission is to make a positive impact on youth development in the greater Washington, D.C. area, focusing on health and wellness, education and community outreach. The Draft Day Dash is one of many events that demonstrate the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation's commitment to ensuring Redskins fans of all ages stay active and take steps to combat childhood obesity.

For more information on the 2015 Draft Day Dash presented by the Great American Milk Drive, visit http://www.redskins.com/community/draft-day-dash.html.

Any questions regarding the Draft Day Dash Challenge check presentation should be directed to Alexia Grevious of Redskins Public Relations at 703-726-7077 or greviousa@redskins.com. Media interested in attending the event should also contact Grevious.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington activates Tress Way, releases Kyle Shurmur and Ryan Winslow

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday. 
news

Washington activates multiple players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Monday. 
news

Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Eagles inactives, Week 17

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Washington activates multiple players off practice squad

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday. 
news

Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 16

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Washington activates Joey Slye off Reserve/Injured list, Wendell Smallwood off the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday. 
news

Washington places Landon Collins on IR amid multiple moves

The team announced the following roster moves Friday. 
news

Washington activates Kyle Allen, Kam Curl, Kendall Fuller, Milo Eifler off the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Friday. 
news

Washington activates Taylor Heinicke, David Mayo and Temarrick Hemingway off Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Thursday. 
news

Brandon Scherff, Jonathan Allen named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Scherff was named to his fifth Pro Bowl in seven seasons, while Allen is the first Washington defensive tackle selected since since Dave Butz in 1983.
Advertising