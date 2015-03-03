News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Cheerleaders To Host Audition Prep Classes And Project Cheer

Mar 03, 2015 at 03:46 AM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins Cheerleaders (WRC) announced today that audition prep classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday night through March 26 at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the Cheerleader Studio at FedExField.

 

Led by WRC Director Stephanie Jojokian and current Redskins Cheerleaders, a new routine will be taught each night, so participants are encouraged to attend multiple classes. In addition to the audition prep classes, WRC will host a Project Cheer seminar at Gold's Gym Clock Tower in Herndon, Va., on Sunday, March 22. Hair stylists, make-up artists, personal trainers and team photographers will be on hand to provide aspiring cheerleaders one-on-one attention and guidance on hair styles, makeup application, audition outfits and more.

 

"There are so many ways that ladies interested in auditioning can prepare now. There are technique classes to improve flexibility and execution of skills, prep classes that are like mini-dance classes with choreography, and a seminar that goes over how to choose audition attire, hair styles and makeup that are recommended for making the team," Jojokian said. "In addition to all of this, there is the camaraderie gained from working with hundreds of other women that are go-getters in their fields and community. Redskins Cheerleaders and Ambassadors are always on hand at every event to answer questions and help those auditioning feel more comfortable."

 

To become a Redskins Cheerleader, applicants must be 18 years or older on or before April 1, have a high school diploma or G.E.D. by June 2015 and must have a full- or part-time job, be a full-time college student or have a family.

 

Open call auditions for the Washington Redskins Cheerleaders start at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 29 at FedExField and will last all week until Friday, April 3. Final auditions will be open to the public at the Fillmore Silver Spring on Monday, April 6. Doors to final auditions open at 6 p.m., with auditions to start at 7 p.m.

 

To register for audition prep classes, the Project Cheer seminar or to see more information about the WRC, visit www.redskins.com/cheerleaders or follow the squad on Twitter (@1stLadiesOfFB) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/washingtonredskinscheerleaders).

 

Media inquiries regarding audition prep classes or the WRC should be directed to Ross Taylor of Redskins Public Relations at taylorr@redskins.com or 703-726-7368.

   

