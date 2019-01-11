News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/11

Jan 11, 2019 at 09:43 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, January 11, 2019.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Kyler Murray reportedly turning pro in the NFL could be an option for the Redskins.

-- NBC's J.P. Finlay writes that Redskins fans shouldn't be scared of Murray or the audacity of hope.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Jay Gruden wanting the Redskins to re-sign wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

-- The Post's Kareem Copeland writes about Ben Kotwica being the first assistant coach to leave the Redskins staff.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down the tape on the Redskins offensive line.

-- The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir writes that the team's long-term plans are hamstrung with Alex Smith's uncertainty.

-- 2018 Redskins Season In Review: Running Backs

-- For Trent Williams, Another Pro Bowl In Another Year Of Attrition

-- After Establishing Himself As A Rookie, Shaun Dion Hamilton Is Ready For A Healthy Offseason

-- 2019 Mock Drafts: Cody Ford To The Redskins?

