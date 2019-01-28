News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/28

Jan 28, 2019 at 09:58 AM
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, January 28, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's J.P Finlay writes that the Redskins have no real options to deal with Alex Smith's 2019 salary.

-- Finlay also writes about the Redskins' rolling the Bills in the Super Bowl 27 years ago.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Super Bowl bound Sean McVay got away, but it's tough to blame the Redskins.

-- The Post's Kareem Copeland writes that at the Senior Bowl, Trace McSorely and Drew Lock were among those on the Redskins' radar.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at three native players who tried to show out at the Senior Bowl.

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about the report that the Redskins don't expect to have Alex Smith back in time for next season.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Redskins Hire Brian Angelichio As Tight Ends Coach

-- News And Notes From The 2019 Senior Bowl, Day 3

-- Redskins Sign Ray Horton As Defensive Backs Coach

-- Chris Thompson Looking Forward To A Potential Three-Headed Monster At Running Back

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Advertising