Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/7

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, January 7, 2019.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's J.P. FIinlay reported that head coach Jay Gruden will be back for another season with the Redskins.
-- J.P. Finlay also looks at questions regarding coaches Greg Manusky and Bill Callahan.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that as Alex Smith recovers, the Redskins' quest for a new QB begins again.
-- The Post's Les Carpenter looks at how the Redskins' roster can be fixed, and that starts with the quarterback position.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down the tape and suggests that before Alex Smith's injury, the QB had been making progress in Jay Gruden's system.
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation: