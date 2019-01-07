News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/7

Jan 07, 2019 at 10:01 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2016-Photos/kring-2016-headshot.jpg
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

trent-williams-morning-clips-2018

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, January 7, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's J.P. FIinlay reported that head coach Jay Gruden will be back for another season with the Redskins.

-- J.P. Finlay also looks at questions regarding coaches Greg Manusky and Bill Callahan.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that as Alex Smith recovers, the Redskins' quest for a new QB begins again.

-- The Post's Les Carpenter looks at how the Redskins' roster can be fixed, and that starts with the quarterback position.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down the tape and suggests that before Alex Smith's injury, the QB had been making progress in Jay Gruden's system.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Adrian Peterson Stepped Up As This Season's Team Leader For Redskins

-- Five Faves Of '18: Redskins Postgame Photos

-- 2018 Regular Season Snap Counts: Special Teams

-- Adrian Peterson: 'Guys Continue To Fight'

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 3/25: Ryan Fitzpatrick Already Has His New Teammates' Respect

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/24: Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin Bringing Speed To Washington's Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/23: What Ryan Fitzpatrick Brings To Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/22: Analysts Praise Washington's Free Agency Haul

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, March 22, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/19: First Look At Washington's Free Agent Class

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, March 19, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/18: Free Agency Class Starting To Take Shape

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/17: Happy New League Year

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/16: Free Agency Is In Full Swing

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/15: Free Agency Week Kicks Off

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, March 15, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/12: Providing A Guide To Free Agency

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, March 12, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/11: Kyle Allen Back For 2021 Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/10: Final Preparations A Week Before Free Agency

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Advertising