Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 10/12

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler wonders if the Redskins defense can rattle Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz.

-- Tandler also looks at the Redskins' current five-game winning streak on the road, the team's longest since 1991.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay provides analysis of the quarterbacks of the NFC East.

-- ESPN's John Keim believes one of the biggest keys to defeating the Eagles will be stopping a red-hot Wentz.

-- Keim also provides an update on Su'a Cravens, who missed last week's game with a concussion.

-- As he continues to grow, Kirk Cousins is seeking consistency, Keim writes.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion provides defensive snap counts from the Redskins' victory over the Ravens.

-- The Washington Post's Rick Snider looks at the team's current potential.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: