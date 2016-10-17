News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 10/17

Oct 17, 2016 at 02:10 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler thinks the Redskins' turnaround can be measured in the team's current winning streak.

-- Tandler also provides a look at some of the team's dominating numbers in the victory over the Eagles.

-- ESPN's John Keim looks at what the Redskins' running backs were able to accomplish on Sunday.

-- Keim also writes that the Redskins refused to fold despite two costly mistakes against the Eagles.

-- ESPN's Bill Barnwell looks ahead to the 2017 free agent quarterback market and what it could mean for Kirk Cousins.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones also looks at how the Redskins did not lose confidence despite the two touchdowns they gave up to Philadelphia in the second quarter.

-- NFL.com's Don Banks believes the Redskins are here to stay as contenders.

--5 Takeaways: Redskins-Eagles

--PHOTOS: Redskins-Eagles Highlights

--Video Highlights: #PHIvsWAS

--Redskins Ride Trio Of Running Backs In Rush-Focused Victory

Advertising