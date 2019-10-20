News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 10/20

Oct 20, 2019 at 06:00 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides a potential game plan for the Redskins against the Niners.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Les Carpenter provides five keys for the Redskins against the 49ers.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on the expected absences of Chris Thompson and Vernon Davis in Week 7.

-- The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia provides analysis for each Week 7 game.(subscription)

-- 'Good-On-Good' Periods Have Fostered Intensity, Competitiveness During Practice

-- 'Stick To Our Keys': The Redskins' Defense Has Prepared For The 49ers' Run Game With Discipline And Physicality

-﻿- Quinton Dunbar Is Healthy And Performing Like One Of The NFL's Top Cornerbacks

-﻿- Keenum: 'We're Going To Have Our Work Cut Out For Us' Against The 49ers Defense

-﻿- 'Scary Terry' McLaurin Is Haunting Defenses With His Masterful Route Running

-- 49ers Practice Week Notes: Haskins 'Starting To Show' Growth In Practice And In His Preparation

-- The Redskins Offense Will Face 'A Really Good Challenge' On Third Down Against San Francisco

-- Redskins Injury Report | Redskins Vs. 49ers, Week 7

