News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 10/24

Oct 24, 2016 at 12:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2017-Photos/czarda-17-headshot.jpg
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

morning-clips-pregame-lions-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that the Redskins will monitor the injuries Josh Norman and Trent Williams suffered in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

-- Tandler also examines head coach Jay Gruden's comments about the defense potentially being more aggresive on their final appearance of the game.

-- Here's five observations from Redskins-Lions from Tandler.

-- ESPN's John Keim says the Redskins face a crucial point in their season with a trip to London next on the team's plate. -- ESPN also provides a recap of Redskins-Lions.

-*- *MLive.com's Brendan Savage looks at the Redskins not capitalizing on an efficient Kirk Cousins in his return to the state of Michigan.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

--Kelley Scores His First Career Touchdown

--Redskins Turn Their Attention To The Bengals

--Redskins Lose Close One To Lions

--PHOTOS: Redskins-Lions Highlights

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation?

A Look Around The League:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | A look at Ron Rivera's return to Charlotte

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | flashes of improvement

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Some final takeaways from the weekend

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | A step in the right direction

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Getting healthy ahead of gameday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Cosmi, key players return to practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A closer look at Joey Slye

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Rivera nominated for Salute to Service award

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Back to work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Bye week observations and notes

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A look ahead to the second half of the season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: All quiet at the trade deadline

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising