Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 10/29

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay analyzes the Redskins' plan of getting "back to the basics."
--The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on Derrius Guice's return to practice.
--The Washington Post'sLes Carpenter recaps the Redskins' loss against the Vikings.
--ESPN'sJohn Keim writes on Dwayne Haskins' performance against Minnesota.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig provides the Redskins' potential plan as the trade deadline approaches. (subscription)
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation: