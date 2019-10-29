News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 10/29

Oct 29, 2019 at 06:00 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

mc103-centerpiece

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay analyzes the Redskins' plan of getting "back to the basics."

-﻿-The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on Derrius Guice's return to practice.

-﻿-The Washington Post'sLes Carpenter recaps the Redskins' loss against the Vikings.

-﻿-ESPN'sJohn Keim writes on Dwayne Haskins' performance against Minnesota.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig provides the Redskins' potential plan as the trade deadline approaches. (subscription)

-- Derrius Guice Back Competing On The Practice Field

-- Redskins Focused On Getting The Most Out Of Their Red Zone Offense

-﻿- Back In Minnesota, Adrian Peterson Continues To Climb The Record Books

-﻿- Snap Counts: Redskins-Vikings, Week 8

-- After His First-Career Interception, Troy Apke Prepares For An Increased Role

-- Adrian Peterson Is Excited To Compete Against His Former Team

-- Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Outlast Vikings In 1987 NFC Championship

