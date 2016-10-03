News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 10/3

Oct 03, 2016 at 02:49 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2016-Photos/kring-2016-headshot.jpg
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

morning-clips-jordan-reed-fed-ex-cowboys-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- In his daily "Need to Know," CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes about Jordan Reed's big day scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter. 

-- Tandler also gives some updates on some of the injuries that occurred throughout Sunday's game vs. the Browns. 

-- ESPN's John Keim looks at Josh Norman's interception in the fourth quarter that helped seal the game.

-- Keim also writes about Matt Jones rushing for more than 100 yards for the second time in his career.

-- The Washington Times' Deron Snyder writes about the Redskins' "Jekyll-and-Hyde" act, which ended in victory. 

-- The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg writes that the Redskins got away with some mistakes on Sunday that may cost them later in the season. 

--* The Washington Post*'s Mike Jones writes that while the Redskins have been inconsistent, the team has showed grit coming back late in games, which is encouraging. 

-- *The Post's *Liz Clarke writes that Norman expected a warning, not a flag for his post-interception celebration.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

--Norman Adjusts In Second Half To Record Timely Interception

--Jones Eclipses 100 Yards, Run Game Finds Footing In Win

--PHOTOS: Redskins POstgame Celebration After Week 4 Victory

--Fastest Tight End To 200 Receptions, Reed Has Big Day Vs. Browns

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: It's Finally Week 1

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Deep Breath Before The Regular Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Sammis Reyes, Jaret Patterson Have Beaten The Odds

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Thoughts On The 53-Man Roster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: All About Roster Projections

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Final Camp Observations

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Thoughts On Washington's Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Flavor Boost At FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: More Jaret Patterson Comparisons

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Jamin Davis' Steady Improvements

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: We're On To Cincinnati

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Players To Watch On Friday Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising