Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 10/4

Oct 04, 2016 at 02:08 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- In his daily "Need to Know," CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that Matt Jones' production against the Browns was the biggest thing to come out of the team's victory.

-- Tandler also gives some updates on some of the injuries that occurred throughout Sunday's game vs. the Browns. 

-- CSN-Mid Atlantic's JP Finlay writes that the Redskins' schedule later on this season doesn't like quite as daunting as it once did.

-- ESPN's John Keim looks at Josh Norman's interception in the fourth quarter that helped seal the game.

-- Keim also writes about Matt Jones rushing for more than 100 yards for the second time in his career.

-- The Washington Times' Deron Snyder writes about the Redskins' "Jekyll-and-Hyde" act, which ended in victory. 

-- The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg writes that the Redskins got away with some mistakes on Sunday that may cost them later in the season. 

--* The Washington Post*'s Mike Jones writes that while the Redskins have been inconsistent, the team has showed grit coming back late in games, which is encouraging. 

-- Jones also provides five observations from the Week 4 game.

-- *The Post's *Liz Clarke writes that Norman expected a warning, not a flag for his post-interception celebration.

--Hall Has Successful Knee Surgery Monday

--Bruton Jr., In Concussion Protocol, Ryan Kerrigan 'Day-To-Day'

--Kouandjio Makes A Big Impression In First NFL Start

--Snap Counts: Redskins-Browns (2016 Regular Season, Week 4)

Advertising