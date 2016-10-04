Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 10/4

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.
-- In his daily "Need to Know," CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that Matt Jones' production against the Browns was the biggest thing to come out of the team's victory.
-- Tandler also gives some updates on some of the injuries that occurred throughout Sunday's game vs. the Browns.
-- CSN-Mid Atlantic's JP Finlay writes that the Redskins' schedule later on this season doesn't like quite as daunting as it once did.
-- ESPN's John Keim looks at Josh Norman's interception in the fourth quarter that helped seal the game.
-- Keim also writes about Matt Jones rushing for more than 100 yards for the second time in his career.
-- The Washington Times' Deron Snyder writes about the Redskins' "Jekyll-and-Hyde" act, which ended in victory.
-- The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg writes that the Redskins got away with some mistakes on Sunday that may cost them later in the season.
--* The Washington Post*'s Mike Jones writes that while the Redskins have been inconsistent, the team has showed grit coming back late in games, which is encouraging.
-- Jones also provides five observations from the Week 4 game.
-- *The Post's *Liz Clarke writes that Norman expected a warning, not a flag for his post-interception celebration.
