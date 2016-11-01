Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/1

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at the Redskins' current playoff standing halfway through the regular season.

-- Tandler also hands out grades from the Redskins' performance against the Bengals.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Troy Machir writes about Jay Gruden's impressions on Robert Kelley and what's next for Matt Jones.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins' red zone struggles are holding the offense back at times.

-- Chris Baker spoke with Keim about the team's schedule in London and his thoughts about a future game there.

-- Keim also reflects on the Bengals game with a look at one Kirk Cousins throw in particular and a late botched penalty.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones provides five observations from the Redskins' tie.

-- CBSDC's Brian McNally looks at where the Redskins currently stand entering the Bye Week.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: