Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/1

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at the Redskins' current playoff standing halfway through the regular season.
-- Tandler also hands out grades from the Redskins' performance against the Bengals.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Troy Machir writes about Jay Gruden's impressions on Robert Kelley and what's next for Matt Jones.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins' red zone struggles are holding the offense back at times.
-- Chris Baker spoke with Keim about the team's schedule in London and his thoughts about a future game there.
-- Keim also reflects on the Bengals game with a look at one Kirk Cousins throw in particular and a late botched penalty.
-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones provides five observations from the Redskins' tie.
-- CBSDC's Brian McNally looks at where the Redskins currently stand entering the Bye Week.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation?
A Look Around The League: