Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/10

Nov 10, 2019 at 06:00 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay analyzes the Redskins midway through the season.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland provides three takeaways from the Redskins' loss to the Bills.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on Bill Callahan's decision to not name a starting quarterback for Week 11.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock analyzes Redskins rookie linebacker Cole Holcomb. (subscription)

-- Mr. Opportunity: How Terry McLaurin Became One Of The Top Rookie Receivers In The NFL

-- Fueled By Elite Tackling And Unique Intelligence, Landon Collins Is Having A Standout Year

-﻿- Redskins Activate RB Derrius Guice Off Injured Reserve

-- These Redskins Have Stood Out Midway Through The Season

-- Redskins Place Trent Williams On Reserve/Non-Football Injury List

-- Redskins Alums Join Service Members In Annual Pack4Troops Event

Advertising