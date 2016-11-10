News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/10

Nov 10, 2016 at 01:47 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2016-Photos/kring-2016-headshot.jpg
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

kirk-cousins-preseason-morning-clips-ground-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler lists five players he believes are under pressure this week vs. the Vikings.

-- Tandler also reports on some of the injury updates from practice on Wednesday.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay writes about cornerback Josh Norman's impact on the Redskins through the first half of the season.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Kirk Cousins will have a tough time repeating the second half successes from last year.

-- Keim also writes that right tackle Morgan Moses is getting stronger from his left ankle injury and that head coach Jay Gruden is still waiting to see how he fares for the rest of the week to make a decision on him.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes about Ty Nsekhe's long journey through the AFL to left tackle with the Redskins.

-- Jones also looks at the key matchups for this Sunday's game with the Vikings.

-- The Post's Master Tesfatsion also writes that Kirk Cousins isn't banking on last year's second half success to be repeated this season.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that the Redskins believe some minor tweaks in the red zone and other areas will help the offense in the second half of the season.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Victorious Despite First Overtime Scare

-- Five Takeaways: Kirk Cousins' Vikings Week Presser

-- Robert Kelley Keeping It Simple As Role Expands

-- PHOTOS: Vikings Week Practice, Nov. 9

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With another chance to get on the field, Jeremy Reaves isn't taking anything for granted

Reaves was dealt a heartbreaking blow when he found out he was getting cut after training camp. He's spent the past three months learning on the practice squad, and now he's ready to make another impact.
news

3 players to watch in Washington's next NFC East showdown

The Washington Football Team heads north to face the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East game. Here are three players who could have pivotal roles in the Week 15 matchup. 
news

5-time Pro Bowler Len Hauss passes away at 79

Hauss, a mainstay on Washington's offensive line in the 1960s and 1970s, started in 192 consecutive games.
news

Rivera: Heinicke practiced well on Wednesday, 'didn't seem to have any issues'

Head coach Ron Rivera was encouraged by what he saw from the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback during Wednesday's practice.
Advertising