Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/10

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler lists five players he believes are under pressure this week vs. the Vikings.

-- Tandler also reports on some of the injury updates from practice on Wednesday.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay writes about cornerback Josh Norman's impact on the Redskins through the first half of the season.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Kirk Cousins will have a tough time repeating the second half successes from last year.

-- Keim also writes that right tackle Morgan Moses is getting stronger from his left ankle injury and that head coach Jay Gruden is still waiting to see how he fares for the rest of the week to make a decision on him.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes about Ty Nsekhe's long journey through the AFL to left tackle with the Redskins.

-- Jones also looks at the key matchups for this Sunday's game with the Vikings.

-- The Post's Master Tesfatsion also writes that Kirk Cousins isn't banking on last year's second half success to be repeated this season.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that the Redskins believe some minor tweaks in the red zone and other areas will help the offense in the second half of the season.



