Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/11

Nov 11, 2016 at 12:59 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2017-Photos/czarda-17-headshot.jpg
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

kirk-pierre-morning-clips-ravens-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler lists five players he believes are under pressure this week vs. the Vikings.

-- Tandler also looks at the impact Jamison Crowder has had on the rest of the Redskins' players.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay wonders if Su'a Cravens could start playing some safety.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Kirk Cousins will have a tough time repeating the second half successes from last year.

-- Keim also writes that right tackle Morgan Moses is getting stronger from his left ankle injury and that head coach Jay Gruden is still waiting to see how he fares for the rest of the week to make a decision on him.

-- Keim also spoke with Robert Kelley who still believes making it to the NFL has been an "unreal" feeling.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes about Ty Nsekhe's long journey through the AFL to left tackle with the Redskins.

-- Jones also looks at the key matchups for this Sunday's game with the Vikings.

-- The Post's Master Tesfatsion also writes that Kirk Cousins isn't banking on last year's second half success to be repeated this season.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that the Redskins believe some minor tweaks in the red zone and other areas will help the offense in the second half of the season.

-- WTOP's George Wallace looks at the potential for the Redskins to once again have a strong second half of the season.

-- Kelley Keeping It Simple As He Becomes Top Back

-- Five Takeaways: Joe Barry's Vikings Week Presser

-- Hill Happy To Latch On With Redskins

-- PHOTOS: Vikings Week Practice, Nov. 10

Advertising