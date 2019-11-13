News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/13

Nov 13, 2019 at 06:00 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

Morning Clips10

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes on the exact moment Bill Callahan knew Dwayne Haskins should start at quarterback.

-﻿- NBCSW's Ryan Homler analyzes Terry McLaurin and the Redskins offense through nine games.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland highlights Dwayne Haskins heading into Week 11 against the New York Jets.

-﻿- Copeland also provides an outlook for many Redskins players heading into the home stretch of the 2019 season.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock analyzes Redskins rookies Kelvin Harmon and Jimmy Moreland. (subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes the Redskins roster. (subscription)

--Dwayne Haskins Named Starting Quarterback For The Rest Of The Year

-- Mr. Opportunity: How Terry McLaurin Became One Of The Top Rookie Receivers In The NFL

-- Fueled By Elite Tackling And Unique Intelligence, Landon Collins Is Having A Standout Year

-﻿- Redskins Sign TE Keith Towbridge To Practice Squad, Release TE Wes Saxton

-- These Redskins Have Stood Out Midway Through The Season

-- Redskins Place Trent Williams On Reserve/Non-Football Injury List

-- Redskins Alums Join Service Members In Annual Pack4Troops Event

Advertising