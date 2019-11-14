News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/14

Nov 14, 2019 at 06:00 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes on the exact moment Bill Callahan knew Dwayne Haskins should start at quarterback.

-﻿- NBCSW's Peter Hailey writes on Dwayne Haskins' improved leadership.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland highlights Dwayne Haskins' improved confidence.

-﻿- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter provides a glimpse into the potential usage of Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice on Sunday.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock analyzes Redskins rookies Kelvin Harmon and Jimmy Moreland. (subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes the Redskins roster. (subscription)

--Five Takeaways: Dwayne Haskins' First Press Conference As Starting Quarterback

-- Mr. Opportunity: How Terry McLaurin Became One Of The Top Rookie Receivers In The NFL

-- Dwayne Haskins And The Offense Are Ready For A Blitz-Heavy Jets Defense

-﻿- 2019 Redskins Game Preview: Redskins/Jets, Week 11

-- These Redskins Have Stood Out Midway Through The Season

-- Injury Report: Redskins Vs. Jets, Week 11

