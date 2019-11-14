Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/14

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes on the exact moment Bill Callahan knew Dwayne Haskins should start at quarterback.
-- NBCSW's Peter Hailey writes on Dwayne Haskins' improved leadership.
--The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland highlights Dwayne Haskins' improved confidence.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter provides a glimpse into the potential usage of Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice on Sunday.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock analyzes Redskins rookies Kelvin Harmon and Jimmy Moreland. (subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes the Redskins roster. (subscription)
