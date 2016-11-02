News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/2

Nov 02, 2016 at 01:58 AM
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at what the Redskins face over the next few weeks while Trent Williams serves a four-game suspension.

-- Tandler also hands out grades from the Redskins' performance against the Bengals.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Troy Machir writes about Jay Gruden's impressions on Robert Kelley and what's next for Matt Jones.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins' red zone struggles are holding the offense back at times.

-- Keim also has a look at the second half of the Redskins' schedule which includes quite a few games above .500.

-- Keim wonders if Kelley's performance against the Bengals could lead to a shift at running back for Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones provides five observations from the Redskins' tie.

-- CBSDC's Brian McNally looks at where the Redskins currently stand entering the Bye Week.

-- NFL.com provides more on Williams' suspension.

--11/1: Statement By An NFL Spokesperson

--Lanier II Takes Advantage Of Opportunity In First NFL Game

--The Redskins Podcast: 11-01-16

--Blackmon Will Have Surgery On Thumb

