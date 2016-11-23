Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/23

-- In his daily Need To Know, CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at which five Redskins who will be under pressure for the Cowboys.

-- Tandler also looks at the notes and numbers of where the Redskins stand as they enter Week 12.

-- ESPN's John Keim joins forces with other ESPN writers to dissect the the NFC East.

-- Keim also writes that the Redskins defense will be challenged by improved rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about Josh Norman developing the "Peanut Punch" and how that's elevated his play as a cornerback.

--*The Post's *Mike Jones also takes a look at several key matchups between the Redskins and Cowboys on Thursday.

-- CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson believes the Redskins will beat the Cowboys on Thursday.

-- Sports Day in Dallas writes that former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin hopes the Redskins win on Thursday so the Cowboys can refocus with the remainder of the season.

