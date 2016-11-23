News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/23

Nov 23, 2016 at 02:01 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2016-Photos/kring-2016-headshot.jpg
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

mason-foster-eagles-week-6-morning-clips-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- In his daily Need To Know, CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at which five Redskins who will be under pressure for the Cowboys.

-- Tandler also looks at the notes and numbers of where the Redskins stand as they enter Week 12.

-- ESPN's John Keim joins forces with other ESPN writers to dissect the the NFC East.

-- Keim also writes that the Redskins defense will be challenged by improved rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about Josh Norman developing the "Peanut Punch" and how that's elevated his play as a cornerback.

--*The Post's *Mike Jones also takes a look at several key matchups between the Redskins and Cowboys on Thursday.

-- CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson believes the Redskins will beat the Cowboys on Thursday.

-- Sports Day in Dallas writes that former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin hopes the Redskins win on Thursday so the Cowboys can refocus with the remainder of the season.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Colt McCoy Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week

-- Redskins At Cowboys Infographic

-- Faces Of The Redskins: Week 11

-- Redskins Have Short Week Of Preparation Before Facing Cowboys

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sam Cosmi is ready to reevaluate himself in first NFL offseason

Cosmi made an immediate first impression during his rookie season and held his own against quality pass-rushers. Now he's ready to take all the lessons he learned and se them to improve this offseason.
news

Top defensive highlights from Washington's 2021 season

The 2021 season is over for the Washington Football Team, and while things didn't go as planned, there were a few noteworthy moments that came from Ron Rivera's second season. Here's a look at some of the top defensive highlights from the season.
news

Wake Up Washington | Key offseason questions

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Cole Holcomb 'developed an awful lot,' made strides as a leader

Holcomb took over as the play-caller on the field once Jon Bostic was lost to injury for the season. Having the extra responsibility helped give him grow as a leader and a playmaker.
Advertising