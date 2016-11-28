Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/28

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that the Redskins are still in control of a playoff spot, but the race in the NFC is getting tighter.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay writes that despite a few misses recently, Dustin Hopkins won't make any excuses for his missed field goals.
-- ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Redskins are willing to use the franchise tag on Kirk Cousins again if the team can't strike a long-term deal with the quarterback in the offseason.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Jordan Reed has suffered a grade 3 separation in his left shoulder.
-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion provides defensive snap counts for the Redskins in their game against the Cowboys.
--*The Washington Post's *Mark Bullock breaks down Ty Nsekhe's recent performances in the starting lineup.
