Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/28

Nov 28, 2016 at 12:39 AM
Stephen Czarda

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that the Redskins are still in control of a playoff spot, but the race in the NFC is getting tighter.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay writes that despite a few misses recently, Dustin Hopkins won't make any excuses for his missed field goals.

-- ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Redskins are willing to use the franchise tag on Kirk Cousins again if the team can't strike a long-term deal with the quarterback in the offseason.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Jordan Reed has suffered a grade 3 separation in his left shoulder.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion provides defensive snap counts for the Redskins in their game against the Cowboys.

--*The Washington Post's *Mark Bullock breaks down Ty Nsekhe's recent performances in the starting lineup.

-- Closes Loses Providing Teaching Moments For Redskins

-- Drive Of The Game: Jordan Reed Caps Off Long Drive With Score

-- Faces Of The Redskins: Week 12

-- Jackson Is Proving He's Still One Of NFL's Biggest Receiving Threats

Thanks! @Browns pic.twitter.com/uyn0nwCN7f — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 27, 2016

Advertising