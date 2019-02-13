News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/13

Feb 13, 2019 at 09:44 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's J.P Finlay writes on a former Redskins receiver shining in the AAF.

-- Finlay also writes about the Redskins plans for a new stadium have halted.

-- The Washington Post writes on how plans for a new Redskins stadium have stopped.

-- NFL.Com's Jeremy Bergman writes on 2019 for the Redskins without Alex Smith.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Rick Snider writes on why Redskins fans should ignore Steve Spurrier.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Josh Luckenbaugh writes about Adrian Peterson and his upcoming seasons.

-- Tim Rattay Will Focus On The Fundamentals As He Leads Redskins Quarterbacks This Year

-- Washington Redskins 2019 Mock Madness

-- 2019 Mock Drafts: Byron Murphy To The Redskins?

-- Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/12

