Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/19

Feb 19, 2019 at 09:19 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes on the Redskins offseason plans at quarterback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes on Derrius Guice and his increasing health.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on if the Redskins plan to use the franchise tag.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes on the effect of the Joe Flacco trade for the Redskins quarterback search.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Ben Krimmel writes about recent mock drafts, and who the Redskins have been linked to.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes on the Redskins five biggest free-agents.

-- 'Dang, You're Coaching Adrian Peterson:' Randy Jordan Reflects On His Rare Opportunity

-- Madden 19 Believes Derrius Guice Is Ready To Break Out

-- Derrius Diary: Restarting The Rehab Process

-- Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/18

