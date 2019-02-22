Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/22

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, February 22, 2019.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes on the Redskins offseason plans at quarterback.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes on the upcoming NFL Draft.
-- The Washington Post's Rick Snider writes on if the Redskins should think twice about drafting a quarterback.
-- Pro Football Focus provides a recap of the Redskins 2018 season.
-- CBS Sports' John Breech writes on the Redskins difficulty of schedule in 2019.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes on the Redskins five biggest free-agents.
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation: