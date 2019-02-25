News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/25

Feb 25, 2019 at 10:05 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

content-series-morning_clips-paul_richardson

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, February 25, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes on the Redskins upcoming free agency strategy.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes on one move the Redskins should make prior to free agency.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on the Redskins added compensatory picks.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes on the effect of the Joe Flacco trade for the Redskins quarterback search.

-- Keim also writes on the outlook for Adrian Peterson as a Redskin in 2019.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes on the Redskins five biggest free-agents.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- First Responders Compete In Flag Football Tournament At Redskins Park

-- Redskins Awarded Four Compensatory Picks In 2019 Draft

-- Five Quarterbacks To Watch For At The NFL Combine

-- Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/22

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 4/30: Why Jamin Davis Was The Right Fit For Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 30, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/29: It's Finally Draft Day

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/27: Going Retro For The Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/26: Everything You Need To Know About Draft Week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, April 26, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/23: PFF Ranks Washington's Roster No. 8 Ahead Of The NFL Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 23, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/22: NFL Announces New Rule Changes

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/21: ESPN Unveils NFL Draft Prospect Matchmaker Tool

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/20: The NFL Gives Respect To Alex Smith

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/19: Let The 10-Day Countdown To The Draft Begin

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, April 19, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/16: Examining First-Round Prospects At LB and OL

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 16, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/15: Just Two More Weeks Until The NFL Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/14: Get To Know Sammis Reyes

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Advertising