Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/25

-- One hundred members each from the Women of Washington Redskins and Redskins Salute joined forces Tuesday evening at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., to assemble hundreds of care packages for U.S. troops stationed overseas.

-- This week's "NFC East Intel" looks at the cornerback situations for both the Eagles and the Cowboys along with an update on the Giants' plans for wide receiver Victor Cruz who is still recovering from injury.

-- ESPN's Chris Mortensen told Redskins.com that the offseason hiring of new general manager Scot McCloughan was one of the best moves in the NFL over the last few seasons. "Scot is well-known as a terrific talent evaluator, and it's not just the talent evaluators in the first round guys, but it's across the board," Mortensen said.

-- Fox Sports' Peter Schrager in his latest mock draft has Washington defensive lineman Danny Shelton going to the Redskins. Shelton is coming off of an All-American season in which he recorded a career-high in sacks and has been compared to two-time Super Bowl Champion Vince Wilfork.

-- Here's a compilation of Redskins.com TV's videocast with linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.

-- Redskins.com TV's Larry Michael got an exclusive interview with general manager Scot McCloughan, where he talked about some of his philosophies while at the NFL Combine.

-- President Bruce Allen joined the Redskins' video podcast on Thursday, where he said McCloughan is "detail conscious."

-- During his press conference at the NFL Combine on Wednesday, Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said that quarterback Robert Griffin III is the "No. 1 guy" heading into the 2015 season.

-- Over the next few weeks Redskins.com will provide a position-by-position look at who will be on the free agent market as it stands now. The most recent positional group to go under the microscope is the tackles. The position is expected to be a point of emphasis for the Redskins during the offseason.

-- Redskins.com continues their "Mock Madness" with a roundup of what various media members think of the Redskins' fifth-overall pick.

-- Cornerback DeAngelo Hall was at the combine Monday to discuss the defensive back workouts and to have his social media knowledge tested.

-- The Sports Illustrated vault found a pretty interesting photo of John Riggins that The Redskins Blog shared.

-- In a worthwhile read that provides a completely new look at Joe Theismann, the man himself wrote a letter entitled "A Letter To My Younger Self" in which he explains advice he would have given growing up.

-- Were the 1983 Redskins the best team to never hoist the Lombardi Trophy? Vote for that team in a poll asking who was the best team to never win a Super Bowl.

-- Is Darrell Green going to run another 40-yard dash?

-- CSNWashington.com's Rich Tandler with players the Redskins could take with their second-round pick.

-- Tandler also talks about free agency and which players the Redskins might retain.

-- CSNWashington.com's Tarik El-Bashir reviews linebacker Ryan Kerrigan's play during the 2014 season and what could be in store for the Purdue product in 2015.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim on how Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing at the NFL Combine could help the Redskins if they elect to move from the No. 5 pick.

-- Keim also says former University of Virginia pass rusher Eli Harold could be a fit in this year's NFL Draft.