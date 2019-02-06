Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes on the rivalry of two Redskins in a popular video game.
-- Hailey also writes on a potential Redskins-Spencer Long reunion.
-- ESPN's John Keim looks at the options at quarterback for the Redskins.
-- WTOP's Bruce DePuyt writes on the status of the Redskins new stadium.
-- 106.7 The Fan's Rick Snider writes on the Patriots success, and how the Redskins can learn from it.
-- 106.7 The Fan's Josh Luckenbaugh writes about Adrian Peterson and his upcoming seasons.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation: