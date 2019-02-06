News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/6

Feb 06, 2019 at 09:29 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

mc4-centerpiece

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes on the rivalry of two Redskins in a popular video game.

-- Hailey also writes on a potential Redskins-Spencer Long reunion.

-- ESPN's John Keim looks at the options at quarterback for the Redskins.

-- WTOP's Bruce DePuyt writes on the status of the Redskins new stadium.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Rick Snider writes on the Patriots success, and how the Redskins can learn from it.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Josh Luckenbaugh writes about Adrian Peterson and his upcoming seasons.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- 2019 NFL Bad Lip Reading: Adrian Peterson Has A Special Pregame Routine

-- 2019 Mock Drafts: Kyler Murray To The Redskins?

-- A Look At The Key 2019 Offseason Dates

-- Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/5

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 4/21: ESPN Unveils NFL Draft Prospect Matchmaker Tool

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/20: The NFL Gives Respect To Alex Smith

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/19: Let The 10-Day Countdown To The Draft Begin

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, April 19, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/16: Examining First-Round Prospects At LB and OL

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 16, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/15: Just Two More Weeks Until The NFL Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/14: Get To Know Sammis Reyes

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/13: Mel Kiper Unveils New 2-Round Mock Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/12: More And More Mock Drafts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, April 12, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/9: Decisions Ahead Of The Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 9, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/8: Three Weeks Until Draft Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/7: Welcome To The DMV, Natalia

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/6: How To Become A Fan Ambassador

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Advertising