Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/12

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, March, 12, 2015.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
The Washington Redskins announced Wednesday, March 11, 2015, the signing of free agent defensive lineman Stephen Paea. Here's a gallery of photos from his career.
-- Get to know new defensive lineman Stephen Paea, who was on "Redskins Nation" Wednesday.
-- Former Redskins defensive lineman Adam Carriker is among those scheduled to participate in the NFL's inaugural veteran's combine on March 22.
-- CSN Washington's J.P. Finlay on whether the Redskins would look to trade one of their quarterbacks currently on the roster.
-- ESPN's John Clayton believes the Redskins will take a quarterback in the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
-- ESPN's John Keim analyzes some of the players who were scheduled to take visits with the Redskins.
-- ESPN's Paul Kuharsky reports that Titans safety Michael Griffin is among those trying to campaign for linebacker Brian Orakpo to come to Tennessee. As reported yesterday, Orakpo was visiting the Titans, but has said returning to the Redskins remains a possibility.
-- ProFootballTalk with more on wide receiver Leonard Hankerson joining the Falcons.
-- Running back Roy Helu Jr. officially agreed to terms with the Oakland Raiders Wednesday.
