Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/27

-- As the Redskins look to make possible changes to their offensive line, head coach Jay Gruden remains high on second-year guard Spencer Long. A third-round draft pick last year, Long saw limited action in his first season.

-- As he looks to make an impact for the Redskins, safety Jeron Johnson's versatility is what made him a player the team wanted. Johnson led the Seattle Seahawks in special teams tackles last year.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that general manager Scot McCloughan may be eyeing offensive lineman in the draft.

-- Keim also writes about his thoughts on the change of mindset behind McCloughan's lead.

-- NFL.com's Kevin Patra on how Gruden could be ok with hitting the "reset button" at quarterback if needed to.

-- NFL.com's Marc Sessler writes that the Redskins will not rule out taking a quarterback with the No. 5 pick.

-- At the Owner's Meetings in Arizona, Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said former Redskins running back Roy Helu Jr. will have every chance to compete in the backfield.

-- And Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt sees former Redskins outside linebacker Brian Orakpo as a well-rounded force. Orakpo spent his first six NFL seasons in Washington before signing with Tennessee in free agency.

-- The Washington Times' Thom Loverro wrote this piece on the Redskins bringing back all three quarterbacks from last season.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: