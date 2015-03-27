Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/27

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, March 27, 2015.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
Check out photos of the entire 2015 Washington Redskins offseason active roster in action.
-- As the Redskins look to make possible changes to their offensive line, head coach Jay Gruden remains high on second-year guard Spencer Long. A third-round draft pick last year, Long saw limited action in his first season.
-- As he looks to make an impact for the Redskins, safety Jeron Johnson's versatility is what made him a player the team wanted. Johnson led the Seattle Seahawks in special teams tackles last year.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that general manager Scot McCloughan may be eyeing offensive lineman in the draft.
-- Keim also writes about his thoughts on the change of mindset behind McCloughan's lead.
-- NFL.com's Kevin Patra on how Gruden could be ok with hitting the "reset button" at quarterback if needed to.
-- NFL.com's Marc Sessler writes that the Redskins will not rule out taking a quarterback with the No. 5 pick.
-- At the Owner's Meetings in Arizona, Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said former Redskins running back Roy Helu Jr. will have every chance to compete in the backfield.
-- And Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt sees former Redskins outside linebacker Brian Orakpo as a well-rounded force. Orakpo spent his first six NFL seasons in Washington before signing with Tennessee in free agency.
-- The Washington Times' Thom Loverro wrote this piece on the Redskins bringing back all three quarterbacks from last season.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation?
A Look Around The League:
.
.
.