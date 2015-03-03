Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/3

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, March, 3, 2015.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- The Redskins did not utilize the franchise tag by yesterday's 4 p.m. deadline. 

-- After an up and down 2014 regular-season, quarterback Kirk Cousins wants to come back during the 2015 season playing at a "high level."

Redskins History: Single-Season Passing Yardage

Here's a gallery looking back at the top 10 single-season passing yardage performances in Redskins history.

10.) Trent Green (1998)-- 3,441 yards
1 / 10

10.) Trent Green (1998)-- 3,441 yards

9.) Gus Frerotte (1996)-- 3,453 yards
2 / 10

9.) Gus Frerotte (1996)-- 3,453 yards

8.) Mark Rypien (1991)-- 3,564 yards
3 / 10

8.) Mark Rypien (1991)-- 3,564 yards

7.) Joe Theismann (1981)-- 3,568 yards
4 / 10

7.) Joe Theismann (1981)-- 3,568 yards

6.) Jason Campbell (2009)-- 3,618 yards
5 / 10

6.) Jason Campbell (2009)-- 3,618 yards

) Joe Theismann (1983)-- 3,714 yards
6 / 10
  1. ) Joe Theismann (1983)-- 3,714 yards
4.) Sonny Jurgensen (1967)-- 3,747 yards
7 / 10

4.) Sonny Jurgensen (1967)-- 3,747 yards

3.) Mark Rypien (1989)-- 3,768 yards
8 / 10

3.) Mark Rypien (1989)-- 3,768 yards

2.) Brad Johnson (1999)-- 4,005 yards
9 / 10

2.) Brad Johnson (1999)-- 4,005 yards

1.) Jay Schroeder (1986)-- 4,109 yards
10 / 10

1.) Jay Schroeder (1986)-- 4,109 yards

-- Considered by many to be the top prospect in this year's draft, Leonard Williams said college is where he really blossomed into an all-around player

-- Redskins.com caught up with cornerback DeAngelo Hall for an exclusive interview about his rehab and his thoughts heading into the 2015 season. While some detractors question whether or not he can be the same player he once was after missing a majority of the 2014 season, Hall said he's "ready to prove everybody wrong."

-- Will the Redskins add depth to the center position via free agency? Here's a list of the centers expected to hit the open market next week. 

-- President Bruce Allen and Hall were in Richmond on Friday to thank supporters in that region of the state. 

-- NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. who, of course, is a huge Redskins fan, showed off his team pride in a photo with his dad when he was a rookie. 

-- Guiliana Rancic grew up a Redskins fan and has since passed down her team spirit to her son, Duke, as he's seen here wearing a Redskins shirt. 

-- The Redskins announced last Friday the signing of veteran defensive end Ricky Jean Francois. Most recently with the Indianapolis Colts, Jean Francois was drafted by current Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan in San Francisco. He also quickly learned what "HTTR" means via the team's fanbase. 

-- When asked what type of personality he'll bring to the team, Redskins defensive backs coach Perry Fewell said "high energy."

-- Linebacker Keenan Robinson tied the knot on Saturday. Congrats, Keenan! 

--CSNWashington's Rich Tandler with five players who could have larger roles next season. 

-- What's the value of the fifth-overall pick? Tandler has a look

-- ESPN's John Keim with a review of the safety position and what the Redskins could do to bolster depth there over the coming months. 

-- Keim also has more on pending free agent Brandon Meriweather and his possible future with the team. 

-- ProFootballTalk says the NFL could expand roster sizes from 53 to 55. 

-- The Washington Post dives into the play of Jean Francois over the years

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation?

