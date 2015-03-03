Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/3

-- Considered by many to be the top prospect in this year's draft, Leonard Williams said college is where he really blossomed into an all-around player.

-- Redskins.com caught up with cornerback DeAngelo Hall for an exclusive interview about his rehab and his thoughts heading into the 2015 season. While some detractors question whether or not he can be the same player he once was after missing a majority of the 2014 season, Hall said he's "ready to prove everybody wrong."

-- Will the Redskins add depth to the center position via free agency? Here's a list of the centers expected to hit the open market next week.

-- President Bruce Allen and Hall were in Richmond on Friday to thank supporters in that region of the state.

-- NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. who, of course, is a huge Redskins fan, showed off his team pride in a photo with his dad when he was a rookie.

-- Guiliana Rancic grew up a Redskins fan and has since passed down her team spirit to her son, Duke, as he's seen here wearing a Redskins shirt.

-- The Redskins announced last Friday the signing of veteran defensive end Ricky Jean Francois. Most recently with the Indianapolis Colts, Jean Francois was drafted by current Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan in San Francisco. He also quickly learned what "HTTR" means via the team's fanbase.

-- When asked what type of personality he'll bring to the team, Redskins defensive backs coach Perry Fewell said "high energy."

-- Linebacker Keenan Robinson tied the knot on Saturday. Congrats, Keenan!

