Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/4

Mar 04, 2019 at 09:37 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

daron-payne-practice-morning-clips-2018

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, March 4, 2019.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes on Ole Miss' receiver D.K. Metcalf, and his relationship with Jay Gruden.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ben Standig writes on the unique atmosphere that is the NFL Combine.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on Bruce Allen's comments regarding Reuben Foster.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes on the Redskins situation at quarterback.

-- NBC's Ben Standig writes on the idea of a three-back system for the Redskins.

-- NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman writes on the confidence the Redskins have in Colt McCoy.

Advertising