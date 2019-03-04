Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/4

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, March 4, 2019.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes on Ole Miss' receiver D.K. Metcalf, and his relationship with Jay Gruden.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ben Standig writes on the unique atmosphere that is the NFL Combine.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on Bruce Allen's comments regarding Reuben Foster.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes on the Redskins situation at quarterback.
-- NBC's Ben Standig writes on the idea of a three-back system for the Redskins.
-- NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman writes on the confidence the Redskins have in Colt McCoy.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation: