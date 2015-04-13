Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/13

.

-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler has a look at some of the offensive tackles the Redskins could snag in this year's draft.

-- Tandler also says that Ryan Grant and Will Compton are two players who not only could see their workloads increase, but he calls them possible surprise starters as well.

-- Who will start at right guard? Tandler and fellow CSN Washington report Tarik El-Bashir discuss the matter.

-- Tandler and El-Bashir get together once again behind the screen to talk about the depth chart at cornerback.

--ESPN's John Keim on Robert Griffin III's response to the Redskins' possibly drafting a quarterback and why he's getting a Master's degree during his interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace.

-- With reports surfacing that Virginia could be the front-runner in the long-term discussion over a new Redskins stadium, The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg writes about what a move like that could mean on the city of Washington, D.C.

-- ProFootballTalk reports former Redskins quarterback Jason Campbell is leaning towards retirement.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: