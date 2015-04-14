Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/14

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, April 14, 2015.
-- With much of the debate surrounding the team's first-round selection, CSN Washington's Rich Tandler takes a look at several prospects the Redskins could select in the second round.
-- CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir takes a look at the Redskins' defensive line, what they've done to improve and possible selections to build on it in the upcoming draft.
-- Tandler continues his daily breakdown of draft prospects, this time taking a look at Florida State offensive lineman Cameron Erving.
-- ESPN.com's John Keim joins in on the draft prospect analysis. He takes a look at Owamagbe Odighizuwa, an outside linebacker from UCLA.
-- The Washington Post's Liz Clark breaks down the Redskins' situation at running back, and suggests ways they can bolster the backfield through the draft.
-- With reports surfacing that Virginia could be the front-runner in the long-term discussion over a new Redskins stadium, The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg writes about what a move like that could mean on the city of Washington, D.C.
