Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/14

-- With much of the debate surrounding the team's first-round selection, CSN Washington's Rich Tandler takes a look at several prospects the Redskins could select in the second round.

-- CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir takes a look at the Redskins' defensive line, what they've done to improve and possible selections to build on it in the upcoming draft.

-- Tandler continues his daily breakdown of draft prospects, this time taking a look at Florida State offensive lineman Cameron Erving.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim joins in on the draft prospect analysis. He takes a look at Owamagbe Odighizuwa, an outside linebacker from UCLA.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clark breaks down the Redskins' situation at running back, and suggests ways they can bolster the backfield through the draft.

-- With reports surfacing that Virginia could be the front-runner in the long-term discussion over a new Redskins stadium, The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg writes about what a move like that could mean on the city of Washington, D.C.

