Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/15

.

-- While Alfred Morris has proven to be one of the top running backs in the NFL over the last three seasons, CSN Washington's Rich Tandler has a look at the two-time Pro Bowler's future with the Redskins both in the short- and long-term.

-- How will defensive coordinator Joe Barry's defense shape up in his first season with the Redskins? Tandler and fellow CSN Washington reporter Tarik El-Bashir with potential situations.

-- ESPN's Todd McShay and Bill Pollian said the "jury is still out" on quarterback Robert Griffin III during a review of the 2012 first-round picks.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim reasseses the offensive line a month after free agency kicked off, and just two weeks before the annual NFL Draft.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clark breaks down the Redskins' situation at running back, and suggests ways they can bolster the backfield through the draft.

-- With reports surfacing that Virginia could be the front-runner in the long-term discussion over a new Redskins stadium, The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg writes about what a move like that could mean on the city of Washington, D.C.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones answers fan questions in his weekly mailbag including more on Griffin III's pending contract option.

-- CBS Washington's Brian McNally on if the Redskins can find a suitable trade partner for their first-round pick if that's something the team is looking to do.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: