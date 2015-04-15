Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, April 15, 2015.
-- While Alfred Morris has proven to be one of the top running backs in the NFL over the last three seasons, CSN Washington's Rich Tandler has a look at the two-time Pro Bowler's future with the Redskins both in the short- and long-term.
-- How will defensive coordinator Joe Barry's defense shape up in his first season with the Redskins? Tandler and fellow CSN Washington reporter Tarik El-Bashir with potential situations.
-- ESPN's Todd McShay and Bill Pollian said the "jury is still out" on quarterback Robert Griffin III during a review of the 2012 first-round picks.
-- ESPN.com's John Keim reasseses the offensive line a month after free agency kicked off, and just two weeks before the annual NFL Draft.
-- The Washington Post's Liz Clark breaks down the Redskins' situation at running back, and suggests ways they can bolster the backfield through the draft.
-- With reports surfacing that Virginia could be the front-runner in the long-term discussion over a new Redskins stadium, The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg writes about what a move like that could mean on the city of Washington, D.C.
-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones answers fan questions in his weekly mailbag including more on Griffin III's pending contract option.
-- CBS Washington's Brian McNally on if the Redskins can find a suitable trade partner for their first-round pick if that's something the team is looking to do.
