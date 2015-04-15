News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/15

Apr 15, 2015 at 12:55 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, April 15, 2015.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

UPDATED: 2015 Redskins Offseason Roster In Photos

Check out photos of the entire 2015 Washington Redskins offseason active roster in action.

Cornerback David Amerson
1 / 90

Cornerback David Amerson

Defensive lineman Chris Baker
2 / 90

Defensive lineman Chris Baker

Linebacker Houston Bates
3 / 90

Linebacker Houston Bates

Wide receiver Reggie Bell
4 / 90

Wide receiver Reggie Bell

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland
5 / 90

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland

Fullback Jordan Campbell
6 / 90

Fullback Jordan Campbell

Offensive lineman Takoby Cofield
7 / 90

Offensive lineman Takoby Cofield

Tackle Tom Compton
8 / 90

Tackle Tom Compton

Linebacker Will Compton
9 / 90

Linebacker Will Compton

Quarterback Kirk Cousins
10 / 90

Quarterback Kirk Cousins

Defensive lineman Corey Crawford
11 / 90

Defensive lineman Corey Crawford

Safety Da'Mon Cromartie-Smith
12 / 90

Safety Da'Mon Cromartie-Smith

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder
13 / 90

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder

Cornerback Chris Culliver
14 / 90

Cornerback Chris Culliver

Safety Akeem Davis
15 / 90

Safety Akeem Davis

Linebacker Dyshawn Davis
16 / 90

Linebacker Dyshawn Davis

Linebacker Ja'Gared Davis
17 / 90

Linebacker Ja'Gared Davis

Tight end Chase Dixon
18 / 90

Tight end Chase Dixon

Wide receiver Quinton Dunbar
19 / 90

Wide receiver Quinton Dunbar

Kicker Kai Forbath
20 / 90

Kicker Kai Forbath

Wide receiver Pierre Garçon
21 / 90

Wide receiver Pierre Garçon

Safety Dashon Goldson
22 / 90

Safety Dashon Goldson

Defensive lineman Kedric Golston
23 / 90

Defensive lineman Kedric Golston

Wide receiver Ryan Grant
24 / 90

Wide receiver Ryan Grant

Quarterback Robert Griffin III
25 / 90

Quarterback Robert Griffin III

Cornerback DeAngelo Hall
26 / 90

Cornerback DeAngelo Hall

Tight end Je'Ron Hamm
27 / 90

Tight end Je'Ron Hamm

Cornerback Tajh Hasson
28 / 90

Cornerback Tajh Hasson

Defensive end Jason Hatcher
29 / 90

Defensive end Jason Hatcher

Linebacker Adam Hayward
30 / 90

Linebacker Adam Hayward

Linebacker Alonzo Highsmith
31 / 90

Linebacker Alonzo Highsmith

Running back Michael Hill
32 / 90

Running back Michael Hill

Safety Duke Ihenacho
33 / 90

Safety Duke Ihenacho

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson
34 / 90

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson

Defensive back Kyshoen Jarrett
35 / 90

Defensive back Kyshoen Jarrett

Defensive end Ricky Jean Francois
36 / 90

Defensive end Ricky Jean Francois

Linebacker Jackson Jeffcoat
37 / 90

Linebacker Jackson Jeffcoat

Safety Jeron Johnson
38 / 90

Safety Jeron Johnson

Running back Matt Jones
39 / 90

Running back Matt Jones

Wide receiver Tony Jones
40 / 90

Wide receiver Tony Jones

Defensive lineman Frank Kearse
41 / 90

Defensive lineman Frank Kearse

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan
42 / 90

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan

Defensive lineman Terrance Knighton
43 / 90

Defensive lineman Terrance Knighton

Offensive lineman Arie Kouandjio
44 / 90

Offensive lineman Arie Kouandjio

Offensive lineman Tyler Larsen
45 / 90

Offensive lineman Tyler Larsen

Guard Shawn Lauvao
46 / 90

Guard Shawn Lauvao

Guard Josh LeRibeus
47 / 90

Guard Josh LeRibeus

Center/guard Kory Lichtensteiger
48 / 90

Center/guard Kory Lichtensteiger

Wide receiver Colin Lockett
49 / 90

Wide receiver Colin Lockett

Guard Spencer Long
50 / 90

Guard Spencer Long

Kicker Ty Long
51 / 90

Kicker Ty Long

Tight end Devin Mahina
52 / 90

Tight end Devin Mahina

Quarterback Colt McCoy
53 / 90

Quarterback Colt McCoy

Linebacker Dasman McCullum
54 / 90

Linebacker Dasman McCullum

Cornerback Tevin Mitchel
55 / 90

Cornerback Tevin Mitchel

Running back Alfred Morris
56 / 90

Running back Alfred Morris

Tackle Morgan Moses
57 / 90

Tackle Morgan Moses

Linebacker Trent Murphy
58 / 90

Linebacker Trent Murphy

Offensive lineman Ty Nskehe
59 / 90

Offensive lineman Ty Nskehe

Defensive lineman Stephen Paea
60 / 90

Defensive lineman Stephen Paea

Tight end Niles Paul
61 / 90

Tight end Niles Paul

Tight end Logan Paulsen
62 / 90

Tight end Logan Paulsen

Linebacker Terrance Plummer
63 / 90

Linebacker Terrance Plummer

Nose tackle Jerrell Powe
64 / 90

Nose tackle Jerrell Powe

Tackle Bryce Quigley
65 / 90

Tackle Bryce Quigley

Running back Silas Redd Jr.
66 / 90

Running back Silas Redd Jr.

Tight end Jordan Reed
67 / 90

Tight end Jordan Reed

Offensive lineman Austin Reiter
68 / 90

Offensive lineman Austin Reiter

Linebacker Perry Riley Jr.
69 / 90

Linebacker Perry Riley Jr.

Wide receiver Andre Roberts
70 / 90

Wide receiver Andre Roberts

Nose tackle Travian Robertson
71 / 90

Nose tackle Travian Robertson

Linebacker Keenan Robinson
72 / 90

Linebacker Keenan Robinson

Safety Trenton Robinson
73 / 90

Safety Trenton Robinson

Cornerback Justin Rogers
74 / 90

Cornerback Justin Rogers

Wide receiver Rashad Ross
75 / 90

Wide receiver Rashad Ross

Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff
76 / 90

Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff

Outside linebacker Preston Smith
77 / 90

Outside linebacker Preston Smith

Tackle Willie Smith
78 / 90

Tackle Willie Smith

Linebacker Martrell Spaight
79 / 90

Linebacker Martrell Spaight

Wide receiver Cole Spencer
80 / 90

Wide receiver Cole Spencer

Long snapper Nick Sundberg
81 / 90

Long snapper Nick Sundberg

Safety Phillip Thomas
82 / 90

Safety Phillip Thomas

Defensive lineman Robert Thomas
83 / 90

Defensive lineman Robert Thomas

Running back Chris Thompson
84 / 90

Running back Chris Thompson

Punter Tress Way
85 / 90

Punter Tress Way

Tackle Trent Williams
86 / 90

Tackle Trent Williams

Linebacker Trevardo Williams
87 / 90

Linebacker Trevardo Williams

Running back Trey Williams
88 / 90

Running back Trey Williams

Cornerback Trey Wolfe
89 / 90

Cornerback Trey Wolfe

Fullback Darrel Young
90 / 90

Fullback Darrel Young

-- While Alfred Morris has proven to be one of the top running backs in the NFL over the last three seasons, CSN Washington's Rich Tandler has a look at the two-time Pro Bowler's future with the Redskins both in the short- and long-term. 

-- How will defensive coordinator Joe Barry's defense shape up in his first season with the Redskins? Tandler and fellow CSN Washington reporter Tarik El-Bashir with potential situations

-- ESPN's Todd McShay and Bill Pollian said the "jury is still out" on quarterback Robert Griffin III during a review of the 2012 first-round picks. 

-- ESPN.com's John Keim reasseses the offensive line a month after free agency kicked off, and just two weeks before the annual NFL Draft. 

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clark breaks down the Redskins' situation at running back, and suggests ways they can bolster the backfield through the draft.

-- With reports surfacing that Virginia could be the front-runner in the long-term discussion over a new Redskins stadium, The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg writes about what a move like that could mean on the city of Washington, D.C

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones answers fan questions in his weekly mailbag including more on Griffin III's pending contract option

-- CBS Washington's Brian McNally on if the Redskins can find a suitable trade partner for their first-round pick if that's something the team is looking to do. 

--REPORT: Center Wisniewski Visists With Redskins
--26 Top Prospects To Attend NFL Draft
--Sundberg Put A Lot Of Work Into This Lego Photo
--Redskins Kick Off 2015 With Offseason Workouts
--Bill Callahan 'The Best' At Helping Offensive Lines

