Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/2

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- Pro Football Focus' Mark Chichester writes on how Case Keenum could thrive in Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at the future of RFK stadium.
-- Finlay also provides an update on Trent Williams' medical procedure.
-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on the Redskins offseason schedule.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Landon Collins disputing the notion that he's weak in coverage.
-- NFL.com's Grant Gordon writes on Josh Norman, and his upcoming season.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation: