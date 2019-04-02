News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/2

Apr 02, 2019 at 09:28 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

-- Pro Football Focus' Mark Chichester writes on how Case Keenum could thrive in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at the future of RFK stadium.

-- Finlay also provides an update on Trent Williams' medical procedure.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on the Redskins offseason schedule.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Landon Collins disputing the notion that he's weak in coverage.

-- NFL.com's Grant Gordon writes on Josh Norman, and his upcoming season.

-- Prospect Profiles: Deionte Thompson Determined To Impress After Ligament Injury

-- Landon Collins Wants To Prove Himself Before He Considers Taking The No. 21 Jersey

-- 2019 Mock Drafts: Devin Bush To The Redskins?

-- Lifelong Redskins Fan J.T. Clark Has Found Faith And Friendship Through Tragedy

