Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/21

.

-- Will the Redskins use a draft pick on a tight end this year? CSN Washington's Rich Tandler talks about the possibility of the team adding to an already competitive group.

-- Will Robert Griffin III be the season opening starter at quarterback again for a fourth straight season, or will another signal caller take that gig? Tandler and fellow CSN Washingtoner Tarik El-Bashir discuss the topic.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim on Griffin III's fifth-year option and what the quarterback thought of the Patriots' regimented practice sessions last year.

-- Alabama safety Landon Collins told NFL Network that it'd be his dream to play for the Redskins, as they were his favorite team growing up when Clinton Portis and Sean Taylor were wearing the burgundy and gold.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clark on what the Redskins could do at tight end during the draft.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones notes that the Redskins had a strong turnout on the first day of Phase 1 offseason workouts.

-- Is Virginia the best location for the Redskins' next stadium? Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe believes so.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: