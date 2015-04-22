Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/22

.

-- Will the Redskins face newly acquired Eagles quarterback Tim Tebow this season? CSN Washington's J.P. Finlay with his take on the matter.

-- With so many young offensive weapons in the draft, and the Redskins' division rivals looking to add to that side of the ball, CSN Washington's Rich Tandler wrote that the team should want these players to find homes far away from Dallas, Philadelphia and New York.

-- Tandler also has more from the 2015 schedule -- which was released last night -- including a series of early home games at FedExField.

-- Will Robert Griffin III be the season opening starter at quarterback again for a fourth straight season, or will another signal caller take that gig? Tandler and fellow CSN Washingtoner Tarik El-Bashir discuss the topic.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim on Griffin III's fifth-year option and what the quarterback thought of the Patriots' regimented practice sessions last year.

-- Keim also has this piece on DeSean Jackson saying he's here to "support" Griffin III.

-- Keim also released his game-by-game predictions for the team this season and marks that they'll experience some improvements.

-- ProFootballTalk notes that the Redskins have two of 22 games this season that are Super Bowl rematches (Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills).

-- Alabama safety Landon Collins told NFL Network that it'd be his dream to play for the Redskins, as they were his favorite team growing up when Clinton Portis and Sean Taylor were wearing the burgundy and gold.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clark on what the Redskins could do at tight end during the draft.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones continues with the schedule analysis, as he provides a blurb about each matchup in this article.

-- Is Virginia the best location for the Redskins' next stadium? Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe believes so.

