Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/28

-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler writes on whether the Redskins will eventually play into possible trade requests and move down from the No. 5 overall pick.
-- Tandler also has more from Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan's press conference Monday afternoon in which he said he'd like to accumulate more draft picks.
-- CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir lays out his draft board for the quarterback position.
-- Tandler and El-Bashir join forces once again to answer a question about the team's toughness in the trenches.
-- During a live mock draft at ESPN yesterday, John Keim pegged Florida's Dante Fowler Jr. as the team's first-round pick. He writes why he made that decision.
-- Keim also has this piece on DeSean Jackson saying he's here to "support" Robert Griffin III.
-- Keim also fullback Darrell Young's thoughts on his position remaining an important part of head coach Jay Gruden's offense.
-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke on Griffin III's eagerness to talk small and play big this season.
-- CSN Washington's JP Finlay says that the Redskins' phones are open, but few have called for a possible trade involving quarterback Kirk Cousins.
-- NFL.com's Dan Hanzus reports that the Browns have called the Redskins to gauge their interest in trading the fifth-overall pick.
