Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/1

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, May 1, 2015.
-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler writes on the pros and cons of the Redskins selection of Brandon Scherff.
-- Is Scherff the Redskins' solution at right tackle? Tandler with more on the subject.
-- Not taken in the first-round, CSN Washington's Ben Standig believes the Redsins will take Oklahoma defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, one pick after the Jets take Randy Gregory.
-- CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir lays out his draft board for the quarterback position.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes on options the Redskins have for their second-round pick.
-- The Dallas Morning News spoke with Scherff's former Iowa teammate and current Cowboy Anthony Hitchens who is happy that the offensive lineman landed a top-five draft spot.
-- The Washington Times gives you a primer for the Redskins second day of the draft, as they currently hold the 38th and 69th picks tonight.
-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes that the Redskins felt Scherff was the best player available by the time their pick rolled around.
-- NFL.com's Connor Orr with more on the Scherff selection and how he can help an offensive line that gave up the secomd most sacks last season.
