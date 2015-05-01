Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/1

.

-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler writes on the pros and cons of the Redskins selection of Brandon Scherff.

-- Is Scherff the Redskins' solution at right tackle? Tandler with more on the subject.

-- Not taken in the first-round, CSN Washington's Ben Standig believes the Redsins will take Oklahoma defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, one pick after the Jets take Randy Gregory.

-- CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir lays out his draft board for the quarterback position.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes on options the Redskins have for their second-round pick.

-- The Dallas Morning News spoke with Scherff's former Iowa teammate and current Cowboy Anthony Hitchens who is happy that the offensive lineman landed a top-five draft spot.

-- The Washington Times gives you a primer for the Redskins second day of the draft, as they currently hold the 38th and 69th picks tonight.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes that the Redskins felt Scherff was the best player available by the time their pick rolled around.

-- NFL.com's Connor Orr with more on the Scherff selection and how he can help an offensive line that gave up the secomd most sacks last season.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: