Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/12

-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler writes about the possible long-term contract in store for linebacker Ryan Kerrigan in this article.
-- CSN Washington's J.P. Finlay says that Washington, D.C., mayor Muriel Bower is hoping to talk to the Redskins soon about a new stadium in the District.
-- Tandler also has a look at the current state of the wide receivers depth chart.
-- ESPN's John Keim gives a snapshot look at each of the Redskins' college free agents the team has signed up to this point.
-- Keim also has more on the Redskins giving former Alabama quarterback Blake Sims a look at running back this upcoming weekend at rookie minicamp.
-- Keim talked to general manager Scot McCloughan on Monday where he said the team and Brandon Scherff are "close" on a contract.
-- Redskins fans weigh in on the team's 2015 draft picks, and also try to make comparisons for linebacker Preston Smith..
-- Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson, in a recent appearance on ESPN 980, said his squad is a "team to beat" in 2015, as written by The Washington Post.
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch reports on the offensive line overhaul for the Redskins under new position coach Bill Callahan.
-- The Washington Post's Cindy Boren writes about the New England Patriots signing former Redskins tight end Fred Davis to a deal.
