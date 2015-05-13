Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/13

.

-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler writes that running back Trey Williams and wide receiver Jamison Crowder will be two rookies to keep an eye on this weekend at rookie minicamp.

-- Speaking of Crowder and fellow rookie wide receiver Evan Spencer, head coach Jay Gruden expects them to provide an impact immediately.

-- CSN Washington's J.P. Finlay says that Washington, D.C., mayor Muriel Bower is hoping to talk to the Redskins soon about a new stadium in the District.

-- The eldest member in the outside linebackers room despite just four seasons under his belt, Ryan Kerrigan is embracing a leadership role writes CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir.

-- ESPN's John Keim gives a snapshot look at each of the Redskins' college free agents the team has signed up to this point.

-- Keim also provides a post-draft look at the safety position which was added to with Virginia Tech's Kyshoen Jarrett.

-- Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson, in a recent appearance on ESPN 980, said his squad is a "team to beat" in 2015, as written by The Washington Post.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch reports on the offensive line overhaul for the Redskins under new position coach Bill Callahan.

-- Which team in the NFC East is the one to beat? The Washington Post's Keith McMillian weighs in.

-- BleacherReport's James Dudko writes that the Redskins should make their offense more run heavy in 2015.

