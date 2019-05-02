News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/2

May 02, 2019 at 09:37 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NFL.com's Gennaro Filice provides NFC East Draft grades.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim writes on Josh Doctson's fifth-year contract option.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Lisa Redmond writes on Joe Theismann giving Dwayne Haskins permission to wear his legendary No. 7.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on Josh Doctson's fifth-year contract option.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland also writes on the outlook for Josh Doctson beyond 2019.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides a look at the Redskins running backs.

-- Finlay also provides a 53-man roster projection post-NFL Draft.

