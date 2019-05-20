News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/20

May 20, 2019
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, May 20th, 2019.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim writes that Case Keenum is 'excited' to work with Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Caroline Brandt writes on Landon Collins' thoughts on Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes on the Redskins potential appearance on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

-- Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper writes on the Redskins' defensive upgrades.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on Case Keenum's role heading into the 2019 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes on Wes Martin's opportunity at guard in 2019.

-- NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman writes on the Redskins signing of QB Dwayne Haskins to his rookie contract.

