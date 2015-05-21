Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/21

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, May 21, 2015.
.
-- CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir reports on Ryan Kerrigan's arthroscopic knee surgery and how he'll miss the beginning of OTA's.
-- CSNWashington.com's Rich Tandler analyzes who he thinks is already a lock to make the 53-man roster.
-- CSN Washington's JP Finlay writes about the possibility of two rookies starting on the Redskins offensive line.
-- Zac Boyer of The Washington Times profiles fourth-round pick Arie Kouandjio in a Q&A about returning to his hometown.
-- ESPN.com's John Keim looks at the impact the new PAT rule will have on the Redskins.
-- Keim also writes his analysis of each Redskins draft pick, continuing with linebacker Martrell Spaight.
-- Liz Clarke of The Washington Post analyzes Arie Kouandjio's status as someone who many thought was picked higher only because he went to Alabama.
-- 106.7's Brian McNally takes a look at the running back situation with Matt Jones and Alfred Morris.
-- FoxSports reports on wide receiver Jamison Crowder and his impressive rookie minicamp.
.
.
.