Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/29

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, May 29, 2015.
Check out photos of the entire 2015 Washington Redskins offseason active roster in action.
-- CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir wonders what the short- and long-term future is for second year offensive lineman Morgan Moses. He appeared in eight games as a rookie.
-- El-Bashir also writes on the Redskins releasing cornerback Tracy Porter after one season in Washington.
-- Along with Porter, longtime starting guard Chris Chester was also released, making room for one of the offensive line's younger members to move up to the starting lineup. El-Bashir has more on Spencer Long possibly being the one to take that spot.
-- CSN Washington's J.P. Finlay says without a hard depth chart at quarterback behind Robert Griffin III, Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy must come ready to compete every day.
-- ESPN's John Keim has this write-up on how Long should be considered the favorite to replace Chester in the starting lineup.
-- Keim also has this article on how the Redskins' offensive stats don't quite add up despite some success in several different categories.
-- He also caught up with running back Alfred Morris who said the power run game, which offensive line coach Bill Callahan excels in, is "right up my alley."
-- ESPN's Jason Reid touched on the matter of DeSean Jackson not being at the first week of OTAs.
-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones has a piece on rookie wide receiver/returner Jamison Crowder and how he is eager to learn and contribute.
-- The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg has this piece on wide receiver Pierre Garcon's business ambitions which have already gotten off to a strong start with Spinfire Pizza.
-- Steinberg also writes that Santana Moss could have a future with the Redskins beyond the playing field.
-- The Washington Post's Mark Bullock looks back at the Redskins' offensive performance in a 41-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. *
*
-- Longtime Washington, D.C., reporter David Elfin writes that after two tough seasons, Griffin III appeared to be more at ease with OTAs officially underway.
-- AL.com says Arie Kouandjio is leaning on his experiences from Alabama to help him early in his NFL career. -- WJLA.com's Alex Parker has this piece on Yasmine Arrington, a local student who recently graduated college after receiving a scholarship from the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation.
