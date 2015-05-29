Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/29

-- CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir wonders what the short- and long-term future is for second year offensive lineman Morgan Moses. He appeared in eight games as a rookie.

-- El-Bashir also writes on the Redskins releasing cornerback Tracy Porter after one season in Washington.

-- Along with Porter, longtime starting guard Chris Chester was also released, making room for one of the offensive line's younger members to move up to the starting lineup. El-Bashir has more on Spencer Long possibly being the one to take that spot.

-- CSN Washington's J.P. Finlay says without a hard depth chart at quarterback behind Robert Griffin III, Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy must come ready to compete every day.

-- ESPN's John Keim has this write-up on how Long should be considered the favorite to replace Chester in the starting lineup.

-- Keim also has this article on how the Redskins' offensive stats don't quite add up despite some success in several different categories.

-- He also caught up with running back Alfred Morris who said the power run game, which offensive line coach Bill Callahan excels in, is "right up my alley."

-- ESPN's Jason Reid touched on the matter of DeSean Jackson not being at the first week of OTAs.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones has a piece on rookie wide receiver/returner Jamison Crowder and how he is eager to learn and contribute.

-- The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg has this piece on wide receiver Pierre Garcon's business ambitions which have already gotten off to a strong start with Spinfire Pizza.

-- Steinberg also writes that Santana Moss could have a future with the Redskins beyond the playing field.

-- The Washington Post's Mark Bullock looks back at the Redskins' offensive performance in a 41-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. *

*

-- Longtime Washington, D.C., reporter David Elfin writes that after two tough seasons, Griffin III appeared to be more at ease with OTAs officially underway.

-- AL.com says Arie Kouandjio is leaning on his experiences from Alabama to help him early in his NFL career. -- WJLA.com's Alex Parker has this piece on Yasmine Arrington, a local student who recently graduated college after receiving a scholarship from the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: