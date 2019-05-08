News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/8

May 08, 2019 at 09:37 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim writes that Case Keenum is 'excited' to work with Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington writes on the hire of Kyshoen Jarrett as the Redskins defensive quality control coach.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on Josh Doctson's fifth-year contract option.

-- The Frederick News-Post via Jerry Brewer of The Washington Post writes on upcoming improvements the Redskins will be looking to make.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on Case Keenum's role heading into the 2019 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes on Jay Gruden's potential plan at quarterback.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock writes on Kelvin Harmon, and how his skillset will transfer into the Redskins offense.

-- Bucky Brooks Believes Dwayne Haskins And The Redskins Are The Best Fit Of The 2019 Draft

-- Case Keenum Looking Forward To A 'Noisy' Quarterbacks Room This Season

-- After 'Fluke Injury,' Brandon Scherff Readies Himself For 2019

-- Redskins Hire Kyshoen Jarrett As Defensive Quality Control Coach

