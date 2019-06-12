News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/12

Jun 12, 2019 at 09:46 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

mc100-centerpiece

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides his 53-man roster prediction post minicamp.

-- NBCSW's Ryan Homler writes on Case Keenum and his ongoing process of learning the Redskins offense.

-- ESPN's Jordan Raanan writes on the renewed rivalry between the Redskins and New York Giants.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes on the excitement surrounding the Redskins defense.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on the intensity of Redskins minicamp.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes on Dwayne Haskins' rapid improvement.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Practice News And Notes: 2019 OTA's, Day 8

-- Redskins Sign DB Ashton Lampkin, Waive LB DeMarquis Gates

-- Wide Receiver Cam Sims Sheds 'Forgotten Guy' Label With Standout Minicamp

-- Redskins Sign Tight End Donald Parham

-- Adrian Peterson Still Has Big Goals For The 2019 Season

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: A Deep Breath Before The Regular Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Sammis Reyes, Jaret Patterson Have Beaten The Odds

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Thoughts On The 53-Man Roster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: All About Roster Projections

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Final Camp Observations

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Thoughts On Washington's Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Flavor Boost At FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: More Jaret Patterson Comparisons

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Jamin Davis' Steady Improvements

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: We're On To Cincinnati

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Players To Watch On Friday Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Connection Between Ryan Fitzpatrick And Logan Thomas

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising