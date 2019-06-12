Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/12

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides his 53-man roster prediction post minicamp.
-- NBCSW's Ryan Homler writes on Case Keenum and his ongoing process of learning the Redskins offense.
-- ESPN's Jordan Raanan writes on the renewed rivalry between the Redskins and New York Giants.
-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes on the excitement surrounding the Redskins defense.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on the intensity of Redskins minicamp.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes on Dwayne Haskins' rapid improvement.
